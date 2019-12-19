Minimum wage to rise in these states in 2020

As Democrats remain steadfast in their goal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour – an effort unlikely to pass in the near term – individual states are moving ahead with increases of their own in 2020.

Continue Reading Below

About 20 states and dozens of cities are set to raise their minimum hourly pay rates on Jan. 1.

Increases range from 10 cents per hour to $1.50 per hour, as noted by the Economic Policy Institute. About 6.8 million workers are expected to be affected by the hikes, which will collectively increase earnings by $8.2 billion over the course of the coming year.

Here’s a look at where wages are set to rise at the outset on the New Year:

CALIFORNIA RISING MINIMUM WAGE CAUSES YET ANOTHER RESTAURANT TO CLOSE

MINIMUM WAGE STRANGLING SEATTLE RESTAURANT WORKERS

New Mexico

In New Mexico, the minimum wage is set to increase by $1.50 per hour, to $9.

By 2021, it will rise to $10.50.

Washington

Workers in Washington will also see a $1.50 bump, to $13.50 per hour.

In Seattle, the minimum wage for large employers is rising to $16.39 per hour.

Arizona

The minimum wage in Arizona will jump by $1 to $12 an hour.

Starting in 2021, minimum wage increases will be tied to cost-of-living increases.

California

Workers in the Golden State will see wages increase to $13 per hour, up $1.

Among the cities that are raising their minimum wages, San Francisco will have the highest in the country – at $16.61.

Illinois

In Illinois, the minimum wage is also set to rise by $1 in January, to $9.25 per hour.

A secondary 75-cent hike will occur in July.

Maine

Another $1 increase will take hold in Maine, bringing the minimum hourly rate up to $12.

Beginning in 2021, increases will be tied to inflation.

New Jersey

Workers in New Jersey earning the minimum wage will see wages rise to $11, from $10.

The Garden State is eyeing a $15 minimum wage by 2024.

Colorado

The minimum pay rate will rise to $12 per hour in January – a 90-cent increase.

Maryland

The minimum wage in Maryland will increase by 90 cents at the beginning of 2020, increasing to $11 per hour.

The state is aiming for a $15 minimum wage by 2025.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri

After an 85-cent increase, workers in Missouri will see pay start at $9.45 per hour. Rates will hit $10.30 in 2021.

Arkansas

Come January, the starting hourly rate in Arkansas will rise to $10 – a 75-cent increase.

Massachusetts

Minimum wage-earning workers will make $12.75 per hour in Massachusetts as of January, after the state raises its minimum pay rate by 75 cents.

The state’s minimum hourly rate is scheduled to hit $15 an hour by 2023.

New York

A 70-cent jump in New York will bring the minimum wage to $11.80.

At the same time next year, the minimum pay rate will increase to $12.50 per hour.

Wages in New York City must already be at least $15 per hour.

Michigan

A smaller increase will take hold in Michigan -- 20 cents, bringing the minimum wage to $9.65.

In 2021, it will rise to $9.87.

A number of other states will see their minimum hourly rates rise, tied to inflation. They include:

Alaska: 20-cent increase to $10.19 per hour

Florida: 10-cent increase to $8.56 per hour

Ohio: 15-cent increase to $8.70 per hour

Montana: 15-cent increase to $8.65 per hour

South Dakota: 20-cent increase to $9.30 per hour

Vermont: 18-cent increase to $10.96 per hour

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS