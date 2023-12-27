Wendy's selling bacon cheeseburgers for one cent this week

Wendy's is offering one-cent bacon cheeseburgers this week in commemoration of National Bacon Day on Dec. 30.

The fast-food chain is selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one penny through Jan. 2. Customers must order another item through the Wendy's app to take advantage of the deal.

Customers may only purchase a single one-cent burger per order, and the offer is only valid at the fast-food giant's participating locations. It is only available à la carte and not valid with other offers or as part of a combo meal.

To score the deal, customers can sign in to Wendy's online rewards store and look it up through the available offers.

Wendy's previously offered the same deal in September to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, joining rivals McDonald's and Burger King in recognizing the "holiday" with steep burger discounts.

