Here are the 10 best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve and ring in 2024

New Year’s Eve is one of the most popular holidays of the year — and millions will gather to celebrate the beginning of 2024 in just a few short days.

Every Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve typically involves parties, food, festive drinks and more.

Wallethub announced its list for the top spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year — and the chosen cities might not be as expected.

The company compared the cities based on three key indicators for a NYE celebration, including entertainment and food, costs, safety and accessibility.

Other indicators within these categories included legality of fireworks, nightlife options per capita, walkability, share of delayed flights, restaurant meal costs and more.

Here are the top 10 spots across the nation — counting down to the top — to celebrate the last few hours of 2023, according to WalletHub.

10. Washington, D.C.

9. Denver, Colorado

8. Chicago, Illinois

7. Los Angeles, California

6. Miami, Florida

5. Atlanta, Georgia

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. New York, New York

2. San Diego, California

1. Orlando, Florida

Wallethub announced Orlando, Florida, as the top spot — and analyst Cassandra Happe told Fox News Digital that Orlando's head-of-the-list designation was a surprise this year.

"Despite New York City's Times Square being the most famous destination, Orlando takes the top spot due to its affordable options for nightlife and restaurants, including a high number of affordable establishments rated 4.5 stars or higher," she said.

Orlando is also known for having some of the longest firework shows in the country, as Wallethub noted — and has the most party supply stores in the nation.

The company also noted that Orlando has the second-highest number of gourmet specialty-food stores in the nation — making it a great spot to celebrate with a delicious meal.

One of the most surprising city rankings comes at No. 3 with New York, New York.

Wallethub said this is due to the high costs of restaurants, nightlife options and music venue shows.

Another interesting fact that Wallethub evaluated was the average wine price — with the lowest going to Indianapolis, Indiana, and the highest going to Detroit, Michigan.

Wallethub also found the lowest price for a three-star hotel room on New Year’s Eve was in Houston, Texas, while the highest was located in Honolulu, Hawaii.