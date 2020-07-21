Wendy’s launches rewards program for fans to earn free food

Wendy’s is launching a rewards program to lure in more fans.

The fast-food chain announced the launch of the “Wendy's Rewards” loyalty program Tuesday, saying customers will have the chance to earn points and unlock rewards for menu items. To kick it off, fans can get double points on their first order for a limited time.

“Wendy's has some of the most loyal customers around, and we're thrilled to launch a program that rewards them for their excellent taste in craveable, high-quality food," Carl Loredo, The Wendy's Company chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "What better way to reward them than with icons like Spicy Nuggs, Baconator, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and so much more."

Customers will get 10 points for every $1 they spend on food, with certain opportunities to earn extra points on occasion, according to the company. Mobile pickup orders made through Wendy's app will automatically add Rewards points to the customer's account. The rewards include items like a small Frosty milkshake (150 points) and a 450-point Breakfast Baconator.

Digital sales have been a key driver for many fast-food chains in the coronavirus pandemic. Shutdowns and social-distancing measures have driven up the demand for online orders. Wendy’s recently said 5.5 percent of its sales came from online or its app, doubling last year's numbers.

Wendy’s did however report a net income loss for the quarter ended March 29. Net income dropped to $14.44 million, or 6 cents per share, down from $31.89 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company were up 2.38 percent Tuesday and more than 21 percent on the year.