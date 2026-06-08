Wendy's launches Minions & Monsters meal with exclusive collectible toys and a new Banana Frosty Swirl

Wendy's on Monday announced it will be offering a custom Minions & Monsters meal starting later this month that includes limited-time meals and exclusive collectible toys.

The fast food chain's new promotion will spotlight Illumination's Monsters and Minions with the limited-time offerings starting on June 15, ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters on July 1.

It features themed meals for both children and adults, as well as an all-new Banana Frosty Swirl with a sweet banana cream sauce swirled into a Vanilla Frosty base.

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"The best partnerships start with an understanding of what our fans are passionate about," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company.

She added that, "By bringing together one of the world's most beloved entertainment franchises with Wendy's iconic, high-quality food and customers love, we're creating shared experiences that fans will go bananas for this summer!"

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Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 6.74 +0.03 +0.45%

Wendy's Monsters & Minions adult meal will include the choice of a Big Bacon Classic or a new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, plus a small order of fries and a small Banana Frosty Swirl. It will also contain one of four Wendy's exclusive Minions & Monsters blind box collectibles.

Both the new Frosty and the Monsters & Minions adult meal will be available starting on June 15.

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The Minions & Monsters kids' meal is available now and offers the choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or a cheeseburger.

It includes a kid's drink and either a junior-size order of fries or apple bites and one of six exclusive Wendy's Monsters & Minions kids' meal toys that feature the characters James, Henry, Ed, Richard Goomi and Dort.

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