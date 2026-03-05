Wendy's $100k 'Chief Tasting Officer' contest sparks hilarious fast-food social media spat

Wendy’s has launched a nationwide contest offering one fan the opportunity to become the company’s "Chief Tasting Officer," a role tied to a $100,000 compensation package.

The Wendy’s Chief Tasting Officer contest began March 2 and runs through March 30, according to the contest’s official rules.

The grand prize includes "the opportunity to become Wendy’s Chief Tasting Officer and employment by Wendy’s as an independent contractor, receiving a salary equal to $100,000," conditioned upon completing specified social media content deliverables under contract.

Wendy’s said it is looking for "one lucky fan with genuine brand love, creativity, and a personality that fits everything Wendy's stands for."

"If you're the type who cares more about fresh, never frozen beef than climbing the corporate ladder or knows more about JBCs than KPIs—we want you," the company said. "Apply here and show us what you've got."

The contest comes as fast-food brands exchange jabs online.

A recent video posted by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski reviewing the chain’s new Big Arch burger drew attention after he described the sandwich as a "delicious product."

"Holy cow! God, that is a big burger," Kempczinski said. "That is so good."

The McDonald’s website describes the limited-time burger as featuring two quarter-pound patties, three slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles, along with crispy and slivered onions and a "tangy [and] creamy" sauce.

Social media users reacted in the comments.

"He acts like he's never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds," one Instagram user wrote.

"That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen," another said.

"It scares me when you call food ‘product,’" a third added.

Wendy’s official X account reposted a video shared by account PopCrave, writing: "This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your ‘product’"

Popeyes’ official X account posted their own clapback, writing: "they really do need to hire someone to taste their food to be fair."

Wendy’s responded: "Flopeyes"

According to the official rules, the contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary.

Participants can enter by posting a public 60-second video on Instagram or TikTok using #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys, or by uploading a submission through www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com.

Entries that feature Wendy’s products, logos, stores or branding receive five additional points during judging.

Ten finalists will be selected based on creativity, brand love, brand safety, personality and potential. Each category accounts for 20% of the judging score.

The company’s promotional listing describes the position as:

Title: Chief Tasting Officer

Pay: $100,000

Job Type: Dream

The required credentials include: "A human mouth. A pulse. Opinions. Creativity. Taste."

Babydog Justice, the English bulldog and beloved mascot belonging to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, also reacted on X.

"I noticed being human is a requirement for this role… @Wendys is barking up the wrong tree," the account wrote. "This job is clearly meant for a paw-fessional taste tester like me!"

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this reporting.