Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Fast Food
Published

Wendy's $100k 'Chief Tasting Officer' contest sparks hilarious fast-food social media spat

Finalists for the Wendy's 'CTO' role will be scored on creativity, brand love, brand safety, personality and potential

close
When speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit, President Donald Trump urged the company to put more tartar sauce on the Filet-O-Fish. video

Trump tells McDonald's how it can improve its iconic Filet-O-Fish

When speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit, President Donald Trump urged the company to put more tartar sauce on the Filet-O-Fish.

Wendy’s has launched a nationwide contest offering one fan the opportunity to become the company’s "Chief Tasting Officer," a role tied to a $100,000 compensation package.

The Wendy’s Chief Tasting Officer contest began March 2 and runs through March 30, according to the contest’s official rules.

The grand prize includes "the opportunity to become Wendy’s Chief Tasting Officer and employment by Wendy’s as an independent contractor, receiving a salary equal to $100,000," conditioned upon completing specified social media content deliverables under contract.

Wendy’s said it is looking for "one lucky fan with genuine brand love, creativity, and a personality that fits everything Wendy's stands for."

CRACKER BARREL SALES, TRAFFIC CONTINUE TO SLUMP MONTHS AFTER FAILED REBRAND

Exterior of Wendy's restaurant

Wendy's launched the "Chief Tasting Officer" competition this week, with a grand prize of $100K. (Image courtesy of The Wendy’s Company / Unknown)

"If you're the type who cares more about fresh, never frozen beef than climbing the corporate ladder or knows more about JBCs than KPIs—we want you," the company said. "Apply here and show us what you've got."

The contest comes as fast-food brands exchange jabs online.

A recent video posted by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski reviewing the chain’s new Big Arch burger drew attention after he described the sandwich as a "delicious product."

RFK JR FACES PUSHBACK AFTER QUESTIONING SAFETY OF DUNKIN’, STARBUCKS SUGARY DRINKS

Wendy's drive thru

An employee hands a customer their order at the drive-thru window of a Wendy's Co. restaurant in Peoria, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015.  (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"Holy cow! God, that is a big burger," Kempczinski said. "That is so good."

The McDonald’s website describes the limited-time burger as featuring two quarter-pound patties, three slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles, along with crispy and slivered onions and a "tangy [and] creamy" sauce.

Social media users reacted in the comments.

"He acts like he's never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds," one Instagram user wrote.

PAPA JOHN'S TO CLOSE HUNDREDS OF RESTAURANTS

Someone walks near one of the Wendy's restaurants on November in Manhattan.

A Wendy's restaurants on November 13, 2025 in lower Manhattan, New York City. Fast food chain Wendy's has reported a 4.7% decline in sales at U.S. locations, and the company has decided to close hundreds of its U.S. stores next year. (ZAMEK/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

"That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen," another said.

"It scares me when you call food ‘product,’" a third added.

Wendy’s official X account reposted a video shared by account PopCrave, writing: "This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your ‘product’"

Popeyes’ official X account posted their own clapback, writing: "they really do need to hire someone to taste their food to be fair."

Wendy’s responded: "Flopeyes"

According to the official rules, the contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary.

Participants can enter by posting a public 60-second video on Instagram or TikTok using #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys, or by uploading a submission through www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com.

Entries that feature Wendy’s products, logos, stores or branding receive five additional points during judging.

Ten finalists will be selected based on creativity, brand love, brand safety, personality and potential. Each category accounts for 20% of the judging score.

The company’s promotional listing describes the position as:

Title: Chief Tasting Officer
Pay: $100,000
Job Type: Dream

The required credentials include: "A human mouth. A pulse. Opinions. Creativity. Taste."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Babydog Justice, the English bulldog and beloved mascot belonging to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, also reacted on X.

"I noticed being human is a requirement for this role… @Wendys is barking up the wrong tree," the account wrote. "This job is clearly meant for a paw-fessional taste tester like me!"

Entrants must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States or Washington, D.C.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this reporting.