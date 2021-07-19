Wendy's adds Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce to its menu

Some foods are so spicy they’re scary.

Wendy’s recently added a new dipping sauce to its menu. Unlike most dipping sauces, this one is only meant for those brave enough to try one of the hottest peppers in the world.

The Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce is available at Wendy’s across the country. According to a press release, it blends the classic taste of Ranch dressing with the heat of ghost peppers.

John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy’s, said, "I'm proud of the work my culinary team has done to create a legacy of spice that keeps fans coming back for more with new menu innovations they crave, including Wendy's all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce. Every good sauce needs a partner in dipping, and spice-hungry fans can score a BOGO for $1 deal featuring Wendy's iconic 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets."

While the ghost pepper was once considered to be the hottest pepper in the world, that is no longer the case. According to Pepper Head, the Carolina Reaper pepper has the highest Scoville ranking. That being said, the ghost pepper still holds a spot in the top 10 list.

According to the press release, the new dipping sauce at Wendy’s is meant to be paired with the restaurant’s spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s previously feuded with Dunkin’ over its spicy ghost pepper flavored donut. In October of last year, the two chains traded insults over social media. Dunkin’ was promoting its spicy donut at the time and was comparing it to Wendy’s spicy nuggets.

At this time, Wendy’s has recently brought the item back to its menu.