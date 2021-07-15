Bottle of whiskey owned by JP Morgan sells for $137.5K

A bottle of whiskey that reportedly once belonged to world-famous financier and banker J.P. Morgan has been sold for $137,500.

Skinner Auctioneers, a leading antique and appraisal company, confirmed the six-figure sale to FOX Business in a phone call.

BOTTLE OF WHAT MIGHT BE THE WORLD'S OLDEST WHISKEY WILL BE UP FOR AUCTION THIS SUMMER

The single Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle went to the highest bidder for a hammer price of $110,000 but that number quickly went up to $137,500 when factoring in the buyer’s premium fee, explained Joseph Hyman – a specialist in whisky and rare spirits at Skinner Auctioneers.

Aside from being owned by Morgan, the bottle is the world’s oldest known bottle of whiskey.

JAY-Z'S RARE BOTTLE OF D’USSÉ COGNAC SELLS FOR $52,500 AT AUCTION

It was bottled in La Grange, Ga. sometime in the 1860s by Evans & Ragland. The aged handwritten ledgers that were submitted to Skinner’s appraisers are difficult to make out the exact date the whiskey was produced, but Hyman acknowledged the whiskey’s storied past appears to match up with carbon dating.

Through carbon-14 testing, the whiskey could have been made sometime from 1763 to 1803 while the bottle’s shape is consistent with molds Evans & Ragland used from 1840 to 1870.

BOTTLE OF YAMAZAKI SELLS FOR $795G AT AUCTION, SETS RECORD AS MOST EXPENSIVE

While it appears Morgan purchased the whiskey not long after it was bottled, records show the spirit was passed down to his son Jack Morgan and then later went to James F. Byrnes of South Carolina – who was an accomplished politician that held many positions throughout his lifetime, including congressman, senator and secretary of state.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The buyer who won the bid secured the whiskey from an auction held on June 30.