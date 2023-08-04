Wells Fargo fixing tech issue after customers report missing deposit transactions

Wells Fargo is working to resolve a technical issue after several customers reported that their deposit transactions had disappeared from their accounts.

Customers started to report the problem to the bank on Twitter, now branded as X, on Thursday.

"My CASH deposit made inside a branch location is still not posting because of a technical issue?," one user wrote. "I’ve been patient all day, but now I’m irritated. Two phone calls and still being told to keep checking."

"I need my money now!!!!" another customer wrote on their social media page.

The company replied to some customers on the platform saying that its technical teams are aware of the issue and that it is working to resolve it "as soon as possible."

A Wells Fargo spokesperson told FOX Business Friday that a "limited number" of its customers are unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts.

"The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon," the spokesperson said.

According to several reports, some customers ran into a similar issue back in March when their direct deposits were not appearing on their accounts.

These issues mark the latest to plague Wells Fargo, which already faced the largest fine ever leveled against a bank by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) last year.



In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay about $3.7 billion to settle charges that it had harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.

Wells Fargo has spent years trying to rehabilitate its image after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.