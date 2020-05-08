Wealthy New Yorkers are shooting guns, relaxing at 'sporting retreats'

Wealthy New York-based business executives are flocking to greener pastures to get by amid the novel coronavirus pandemic – with the help of shooting and hunting and other outdoor activities at “sporting retreats," the New York Post reported.

Continue Reading Below

People are paying hundreds, if not thousands, for their luxury homes and action-packed getaways, the outlet reported.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY LIVING IN TYLER PERRY'S $18M BEVERLY HILLS MANSION: REPORT

Big Apple resident Karyne Bazzano told the Post she escaped Manhattan for her Rhode Island home located at The Preserve Club & Residences.

“With 3,500 acres, we have the ATVs and the fishing gear and ponds and the rock wall, and I almost forget that I’m supposed to be afraid of the world outside the gate,” Bazzano told the tabloid newspaper.

“Imagine if we were in a 2,400-square-foot apartment somewhere? We would be crawling the walls," she continued.

$25M FLORIDA HUNTING PLANTATION OFFERS SECLUDED ESCAPE

The community has hosted Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and offers golf, hiking, tennis, zip-lines, gun sports and the longest underground rifle range in the nation, according to the report.

Homes on the market range in price from $500,000 to $4.5 million depending on size. Townhomes are also available for non-members for $750 (per guest) per night, according to the Post.

PALM BEACH MANSION ONCE OWNED BY JOHN LENNON, YOKO ONO IS UP FOR SALE

“I’ve learned how to fly fish. I learned about shooting a shotgun,” Bazzano added. “I had never shot a gun before, and now I’ve shot pistols.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina offers similarly lavish amenities and currently has homes for sale for $672,000 to $2.65 million, according to the report.

Palmetto Bluff’s hotel, Montage, hosted celebrity duo Justin and Hailey Biber for their September 2019 nuptials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS