Wayfair cutting 10% of workers as layoffs mount

Wayfair Inc. is cutting 10% of its global workforce as layoffs in the tech industry mount.

The discount home retailer plans to shed 1,750 jobs as outlined in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The move is part of ongoing plans to thin out management and become more agile in the current environment.

"In hindsight, similar to our technology peers, we scaled our spend too quickly over the last few years," CEO Niraj Shah admitted Friday.

The majority of those roles – 1,200 – are corporate employees, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % W WAYFAIR INC. 44.99 +6.07 +15.60%

WAYFAIR CUTTING 5% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Wayfair joins a slew of tech powerhouses in cutting jobs including Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, which also announced on Friday, it was laying off 12,000 workers. This also marks Wayfair's second workforce reduction within the past six months.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 136.15 +3.13 +2.35% TWTR n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 231.93 -3.88 -1.65% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 93.05 +1.93 +2.12%

The company already axed 5% of its global workforce in August when it initiated its cost-efficiency plan in order to become more profitable.

At the time, the company admitted that it scaled too quickly during the pandemic and that its team was too large for the current environment. The sentiment was reiterated with the latest cuts.

MICROSOFT CUTTING 10,000 WORKERS AS TECH LAYOFFS MOUNT

These workforce reductions – though difficult – "are important decisions to get back to our 20-year roots as a focused, lean company premised on high ambitions and great execution," Shah added.

The move announced Friday will further help the company strength its "future without reducing its total without reducing our total addressable market, our strategic objectives, or our ability to deliver them over time," according to Shah.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company expects more than $1.4 billion in annualized cost actions from its cost efficiency plan. Both workforce reductions represent $750 million in annualized cost savings, the company said.