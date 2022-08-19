Wayfair cutting 5% of global workforce

Wayfair Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs as it seeks to become more profitable, the retailer said on Friday.

Approximately 870 jobs will be cut. This represents 5% of its global workforce and 10% of its corporate teams, the company said.

Wayfair expects the layoffs to cost the company between about $30 million and $40 million for employee severance and benefit costs. It expects to incur these costs in the third quarter of 2022.

