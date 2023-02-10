Warning issued for baby stroller sold at major retailers after death, injury reported

Federal safety regulators issued a warning over Baby Trend strollers sold at several major retailers nationwide following a report that a 14-month-old child died from asphyxiation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in conjunction with Baby Trend, posted a notice on Thursday about an entrapment hazard associated with the detachable canopy on the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Strollers.

Officials say the Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers pose a risk of head or neck entrapment between the pivoting front canopy and the armrest or seat back of the stroller. The affected strollers have model numbers beginning with "SS76" or "SS66."

"The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness," the notice read.

This could lead to a loss of consciousness, a serious injury or even death.

According to the notice, the 14-month-old child died after its neck got caught in the space between the front of the canopy tube and the armrest of the stroller.

The company also received another report that a 17-month-old child's neck got stuck between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat, which resulted in neck bruises.

To mitigate this hazard, consumers can remove and separately store the canopy when it's not in use and also by "not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness," the notice read.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009.

They are sold online at stores including BabyTrend.com, Amazon.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com. They are also sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Buybuy Baby.

Consumers are urged to report any incidents or injuries that are associated with the strollers to the CPSC and Baby Trend.