UPPAbaby recalls over 14,000 strollers after child loses a finger

One of the most popular infant stroller companies recalled over 14,000 strollers after a child's finger was amputated by the product.

"The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," wrote the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in a statement on Thursday. Only one incident of a child injury has been reported at this time, according to NBC News.

The recall will reportedly include white, charcoal, and slate blue terrain RIDGE jogging strollers made by UPPAbaby. The products were sold in a limited time frame from October 2021 until last month on Amazon and in retail stores for $600.

Customers were strongly recommended to immediately return the product for a free replacement brake disk. Individuals can find the correct serial numbers for the recalled item on the right side of the stroller with the number "1401RDGUS" with a "1401-RDG-US" model number on the left side.

FORD HIKING ELECTRIC MUSTANG MACH-E PRICES BY UP TO $8,100

"We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller," the CPSC noted. "Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

UPPAbaby is one of the most popular stroller brands in the United States, with their most expensive strollers exceeding $1,000. The company told customers that their "top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children."