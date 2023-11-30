Want a job in a completely new industry? Here are critical career tips from experts

As we approach 2024, many Americans are considering a new industry or new career opportunity.

While these aspirations are exciting, some people wonder exactly how to get started in a new career direction, especially when it's a field they know little or nothing about.

Three career experts shared advice and insights with FOX Business on how to make an effective job shift to a whole new industry.

How to get started

Take a step back and reflect on what's driving your dissatisfaction with your current industry or your desire to make a dramatic professional change, suggested Laurie Chamberlin, the head of recruitment solutions, North America, at LHH, who is based in Washington, D.C.

"Once you discover the pain points in your current job, you can figure out what will be most important to your success as you move forward," Chamberlin told FOX Business.

Tailor your resume to new career goals

Reframe your resume and other application materials to focus on the transferable skills and unique perspective you can bring to the industry you’re looking to pivot toward, said Chamberlin.

"Employers are increasingly rethinking how they approach recruiting in this new world of work, and realizing that skills, rather than traditional guideposts like previous roles or degrees, are the key to talent success," she said.

Also, with many companies adopting this skills-based hiring, candidates should emphasize both their technical competencies and their soft skills, such as an eagerness to learn and the ability to adapt, Chamberlin said.

Get your foot in the door

Consider a temporary role to gain entry to a new field.

"Committing to a new field can be overwhelming, so exploring temporary staffing opportunities can be a great option for individuals seeking to experience different industries before making a long-term career change," Chamberlin stated.

Temporary work provides a flexible way for jobseekers to build their resume and expand their professional network, while deciding whether the new career path meets their professional needs, she said.

Be adaptable

Industry changes are a natural part of the ebb and flow of a career, Kalani Leifer, CEO of COOP Careers in San Francisco, told FOX Business.

"Many professionals find that their interests evolve beyond what they studied in college, and many decide to change industries at some point in their career," he said.

"When moving from one career to another, or deciding to change industries altogether, the labor market almost always follows one important rule," he added.

"Who you know matters as much as what you know."

Do your research

To learn more about a potential new industry, read articles and industry publications to become familiar with trends, stats, studies, competitors, challenges, key players and the job outlook, said Kyle Allen, executive vice president of sales & recruiting at Vaco, a global talent solutions firm in Nashville.

"Once you’re confident this is the industry for you, do more research on companies you’d like to work for and whether you have existing industry connections in your network," Allen said.

Network, network, network

A resourceful way to break into a new industry is by making the most of your network connections, Allen noted.

Identify existing contacts who work in the industry and reach out to let them know what you’re looking to do next, he said.

"Ask questions and learn as much as you can about the industry from these connections," Allen recommended.

"At the same time, reach out to new potential industry contacts."

To further network, attend events, join online communities and seek informational interviews to gain insights and build a network.

"Your network will be invaluable in making the transition to a new industry," Allen told FOX Business.

Be persistent and patient

Pivoting to a new industry can be an enormously rewarding journey, but the transition doesn’t happen overnight, Allen said.

It requires determination, continuous learning and the ability to adapt to new situations.

"It’s important to remain open to all types of positions that allow you to learn and grow within the new industry," Allen added.

"Stay focused and committed to your goal — and you just might find yourself on a rewarding new career path."