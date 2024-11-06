Trump's tariffs would drive up consumer prices: National Retail Federation

National Retail Federation (NRF) CEO Matthew Shay warned that shoppers could face higher prices on an array of goods if President-Elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imports to the United States are implemented.

"The adoption of across-the-board tariffs on consumer goods and other non-strategic imports amounts to a tax on American families," Shay said in a statement to FOX Business. It will drive inflation and price increases and will result in job losses."

The NRF, the largest U.S. retail trade group, estimated in a recent study that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed new tariffs could cost American consumers between $46 billion and $78 billion in spending power annually.

Under the proposals, a universal 10-20% tariff would be imposed on imports from all foreign countries and an additional 60-100% tariff would be imposed on imports specifically from China. Six categories of goods would be impacted, including apparel, toys, furniture, household appliances, footwear and travel goods.

The NRF said some U.S. manufacturers may benefit from the tariffs, but the gains for U.S. producers and the Treasury would not outweigh the overall losses to consumers. The organization emphasized that low-income families would get hit especially hard.

The trade group used a $40 toaster oven as an example, estimating that the proposed tariffs would boost the cost of the product to between $48 to $52. The NRF also said a $50 pair of athletic shoes would jump to $59 to $64.

Overall, consumers would have to collectively pay $13.9 billion to $24 billion more for apparel, $8.8 billion to $14.2 billion more for toys, and $8.5 billion to $13.1 billion more for furniture, according to NRF's survey. They would also have to pay $6.4 billion to $10.9 billion more for household appliances, $6.4 billion to $10.7 billion more for footwear, and $2.2 billion to $3.9 billion more for travel goods, according to the NRF.

Still, Shay said the industry is ready to work with the incoming administration and members of Congress to enact tax, trade and regulatory policies that he says will "make America more competitive, increase domestic investment and create jobs."

If effective trade policies are implemented, Shay said America can become more competitive with research, development and innovation. It will also help protect our infrastructure and improve the living conditions for Americans, he added.