Walmart

Walmart’s new Twitter trash-talk strategy already paying off

It called out LEGO last month

By FOXBusiness
Amazon online sales don't seem to be slowing: Former Toys 'R' Us CEO

Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch discusses the continued success of Amazon's online sales compared to competitors like Target and Walmart.

Walmart wants to get cheekier online.

As part of a new social media strategy, the retailer, which had a total revue of $124 billion in the first quarter of 2020, is adding some bite and looking to be more conversational by poking fun at its competitors.

“The ‘bantering’ is part of our strategy,” Jodi Durkin, Walmart’s director of brand social, told Digiday. “When brands talk in a fun and playful way that does really well on social.”

“Hey, @LEGO_Group, those grocery bags look a little heavy. Maybe lose some snacks?” the brand wrote in a Twitter post last month. “Thanks but no thanks, we need enough for the Big Game AND @LEGOMastersFOX,” the LEGO Group later responded.

So far, the effort has generated success outside of just retweets.

Downloads of Walmart’s mobile app, which lets shoppers make buys from their phones, have increased by 50 percent week-over-week, according to the company, and it is ranked the No. 2 shopping app in the Apple App Store, just behind Amazon.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.117.98-1.65-1.38%

As part of its plan, Walmart is training internal staff to understand its brand voice so they can be more reactive and engage in real time with customers, as well as how to take advantage of social trends, like the recent “broomstick challenge” that asks people to balance a broom upright. The brand tweeted about that challenge last week.

The retailer’s move to be more interactive is not uncommon. Big brands like Wendy’s, Burger King and McDonald's have enjoyed similar strategies in recent months by taking shots at each other to promote new menu items and other offerings.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. Its stock is up 18 percent on the year.

