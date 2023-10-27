Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD

Walmart shopper finds Velveeta mac and cheese for 50 cents a box, sparking viral brand debate

TikTok user ignites mac and cheese brand debate. What's your favorite box of cheesy pasta?

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A Walmart shopper has gone viral on social media after capturing her fiancé's reaction to learning that Velveeta Shells & Cheese is selling for only 50 cents a box.

The video posted by TikTok user @alissa_2711, has garnered over 2.6 million views and 160,000 likes after her shopping session at Walmart.

The footage shows @alissa_2711 walking through an aisle before she draws attention to the shelf with the discounted pasta.

FORMER MCDONALD'S CHEF SAYS WALMART SELLS PRODUCT 'ALMOST IDENTICAL' TO ICONIC BIG MAC SAUCE

"Babe, Velveeta is 50 cents a box," she says in the video.

Velveeta shells and cheese

Velveeta Shells & Cheese is a cheesy macaroni and cheese meal that's sold in a box.  (Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images News / Getty Images)

Her fiancé reads the label on the shelf before opening his arms wide and grabbing as many boxes of the Velveeta as he can.

Many were quick to join in on the conversation agreeing with the couple's actions and said they would have done the same thing after finding this deal.

COSTCO'S 157-PIECE LE CREUSET COOKWARE DEAL HAS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SOUNDING OFF: 'RIDICULOUS PRICE'

"I would've got every box and even paid for every box at self check out," one user wrote.

Creamy Shells and Cheese Sauce

"In 1978, Velveeta Shells and Cheese became the first of Kraft's products to claim a portion of the "shelf-stable market," which describes foods that normally would need refrigeration but processing allows them to remain stable at room temperature," (iStock / iStock)

"Omg I would've cleared the shelf," another social media user wrote.

"He definitely understands the assignment," one TikToker commented.

Velveeta even joined in on the fun commenting from the brand's TikTok account, "This is exactly how you do this," followed by three applause emojis.

TIKTOK USERS SOUND OFF ON MCDONALD'S SWELLING HASH BROWN PRICES: 'WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE'

While the video has gained attention from Velveeta lovers some have even come forward expressing their appreciation for another brand.

mac and cheese

TikTok users began chiming in on @alissa_2711's video to share if they prefer Kraft mac & cheese or Velveeta, though Kraft Heinz owns both brands. (iStock / iStock)

"I still would’ve grabbed Kraft," one user chimed in.

"That's still too much for Velveeta. no thanks," another TikTok account wrote.

"If it was Cracker Barrel or southern style Kraft Deluxe I’d do this but Velveeta tastes like nothing," one account commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Kraft Heinz owns Velveeta, fans seem to taste a difference between Velveeta and Kraft.

The prices at each Walmart location will vary from state to state, and Velveeta can go for $2.98 to roughly $7 depending on box size and shopping vendor.

velveeta split

A TikTok user has gone viral and is sparking a conversation about macaroni and cheese brands after learning that Velveeta Shells & Cheese is selling for only 50 cents a box at Walmart. (Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images News/iStock / Fox News)

FOX Business has reached out to Walmart, Kraft Heinz and @alissa_2711 for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle