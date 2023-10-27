Walmart shopper finds Velveeta mac and cheese for 50 cents a box, sparking viral brand debate

A Walmart shopper has gone viral on social media after capturing her fiancé's reaction to learning that Velveeta Shells & Cheese is selling for only 50 cents a box.

The video posted by TikTok user @alissa_2711, has garnered over 2.6 million views and 160,000 likes after her shopping session at Walmart.

The footage shows @alissa_2711 walking through an aisle before she draws attention to the shelf with the discounted pasta.

FORMER MCDONALD'S CHEF SAYS WALMART SELLS PRODUCT 'ALMOST IDENTICAL' TO ICONIC BIG MAC SAUCE

"Babe, Velveeta is 50 cents a box," she says in the video.

Her fiancé reads the label on the shelf before opening his arms wide and grabbing as many boxes of the Velveeta as he can.

Many were quick to join in on the conversation agreeing with the couple's actions and said they would have done the same thing after finding this deal.

COSTCO'S 157-PIECE LE CREUSET COOKWARE DEAL HAS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SOUNDING OFF: 'RIDICULOUS PRICE'

"I would've got every box and even paid for every box at self check out," one user wrote.

"Omg I would've cleared the shelf," another social media user wrote.

"He definitely understands the assignment," one TikToker commented.

Velveeta even joined in on the fun commenting from the brand's TikTok account, "This is exactly how you do this," followed by three applause emojis.

TIKTOK USERS SOUND OFF ON MCDONALD'S SWELLING HASH BROWN PRICES: 'WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE'

While the video has gained attention from Velveeta lovers some have even come forward expressing their appreciation for another brand.

"I still would’ve grabbed Kraft," one user chimed in.

"That's still too much for Velveeta. no thanks," another TikTok account wrote.

"If it was Cracker Barrel or southern style Kraft Deluxe I’d do this but Velveeta tastes like nothing," one account commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Kraft Heinz owns Velveeta, fans seem to taste a difference between Velveeta and Kraft.

The prices at each Walmart location will vary from state to state, and Velveeta can go for $2.98 to roughly $7 depending on box size and shopping vendor.

FOX Business has reached out to Walmart, Kraft Heinz and @alissa_2711 for comment.