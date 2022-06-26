Kraft Macaroni & Cheese changes its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese: Here's why

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is dropping three syllables from its name.

The world-famous instant noodle company announced it has shortened the brand’s name to Kraft Mac & Cheese after 85 years of business.

The macaroni and cheese giant revealed in a press release issued on Wednesday, June 22, that the name change is part of a "new brand identity," which includes a redesigned logo and a "noodle smile" illustration.

HEALTH WATCHDOG OBJECTS TO KRAFT HEINZ MAC & CHEESE ADS

The brand maintains its signature blue and red colors while its typography, photography, iconography and packaging all are updated.

Kraft Mac & Cheese explained that the name change was made to reflect the way customers "organically" reference the brand.

"We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure. They are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," said Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee in a statement.

INFLATION IS ACROSS THE BOARD, PEOPLE NEED TO GET USED TO HIGHER PRICES: KRAFT HEINZ CEO

"There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese," Lee continued, "that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."

The rebranding is already reflected on Kraft Mac & Cheese’s social media accounts and website.

Customers can expect to see the brand’s new packaging on store shelves starting in August.

KRAFT STARTS MAC AND CHEESE CLUB SO FANS CAN TEST NEW ITEMS BEFORE PUBLIC

Kraft Foods introduced Kraft Mac & Cheese in 1937 during the Great Depression.

Over the course of eight decades, the brand became a famous American comfort food.

The Kraft Heinz Company owns Kraft Mac & Cheese and reports that more than a million boxes are sold every day — which has helped the company make billions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 38.40 +0.55 +1.45%

The food giant made $6 billion in net sales during the first quarter of 2022, according to published earning results.

Kraft Heinz’s report didn’t provide a breakdown of how many of those sales were tied to Kraft Mac & Cheese and its other 23 brands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Those brands include Kraft Singles, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Classico pasta sauce, Velveeta, Smart Ones, ABC Indonesia, Capri Sun, Wattie’s, Kool-Aid, Weight Watchers’ Heinz, Jell-O, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Golden Circle, Lunchables, Pudliszki, Maxwell House, Grey Poupon, Master soy sauce, Honig soup, Plasmon baby food and Quero condiments.