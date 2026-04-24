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Product Recalls
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Walmart recalls about 50,000 adjustable dumbbells after weight plates dislodge, causing injuries

Consumer Product Safety Commission says Tzumi Electronics dumbbells should be immediately replaced for free

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About 50,000 adjustable dumbbells sold at Walmart have been recalled after reports of injuries, federal safety officials said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select 5-52.5 lb. Adjustable Dumbbells, made by New York-based Tzumi Electronics, should be immediately replaced.

According to the agency, the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an "impact hazard."

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FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select 5-52.5lbs Adjustable Dumbbell

About 50,000 adjustable dumbbells sold at Walmart have been recalled after reports of injuries, federal safety officials said. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission / Unknown)

The agency said it received more than 115 reports of the plates coming loose.

At least six injuries have been reported, including broken toes, bruises, contusions and lacerations.

The recalled dumbbells are model 8361 and carry serial numbers KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836.

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The Walmart logo on its Arkansas headquarters

Adjustable dumbbells sold at Walmart are being recalled after reports that weight plates can detach during use, posing an injury risk. (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5- or 5-pound increments. They are black with red accents and include a molded plastic storage tray.

Walmart sold the dumbbells for about $100 from January through November 2024.

Consumers are advised to stop using the dumbbells immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement.

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A Walmart store in Illinois.

Federal regulators recalled thousands of dumbbells sold at Walmart after reports of injuries linked to loose weight plates. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Customers can mark the word "Recalled" on the tray using permanent marker or paint and register at myfitrx.com/recall-52-lbs/, the agency said.

Tzumi Electronics can also be reached at 866-363-2237 or by email at smartbellrecall@tzumi.com.

FOX Business has reached out to Walmart and Tzui Electronics for comment.

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