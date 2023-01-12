Walmart partners with Salesforce to sell its delivery tech to retailers

Walmart announced on Thursday that it struck a deal with Salesforce to sell its local pickup and delivery technology to more retailers.

Under the deal, announced Thursday, Salesforce will begin offering Walmart's GoLocal delivery and its Store Assist technology through its app store to help retailers scale their business and "thrive in today’s hybrid shopping world," Walmart said in a statement.

GoLocal delivery is a white-label, delivery-as-a-service technology where businesses can drop off packages at customers' doorsteps. Its Store Assist technology helps employees quickly and effectively pack orders for curbside pickup or delivery.

"Through this partnership, retailers can leverage the same innovative and scalable technologies that power Walmart’s pickup and delivery experiences," Anshu Bhardwaj, Walmart Global Technology senior vice president of technology strategy and commercialization, said in a statement.

Bhardwaj said the technology that powers Store Assist has already helped Walmart fulfill over 830 million orders.

The deal marks another way for Walmart to strengthen its operations as inflation and the uncertain economic environment continue to weigh on businesses across all industries.

The announcement comes just over a week after Salesforce announced it would have to lay off 10% of its staff as part of a plan to reduce operating costs and improve operating margins after hiring too many people during the pandemic.

The software company also announced plans to reduce office space and exit some real estate in an effort to reduce expenses, it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

Tyler Prince, Salesforce executive vice president of alliances and channels, said the partnership with Walmart will transform its business and help it further expand into the digital technology market.