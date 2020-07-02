Walmart parking lots to host drive-in movie series at 160 stores nationwide

Walmart is hosting a three-month-long, drive-in movie series at 160 locations nationwide in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, the retail giant announced in a press release.

Continue Reading Below

The move comes as parents across the country face more months of planning ways to keep their kids busy as state and local coronavirus lockdowns continue, leaving some care options like daycare and camp out of the picture.

WALMART ISSUES THIRD CORONVAIRUS BONUS TO US WORKERS

"Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11," Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises said in a June 1 statement. "But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather."

Walmart will be turning its parking lots into drive-in theaters at 160 store locations in towns across the U.S. starting in August. The retail giant and Tribeca Enterprises will feature a total of 320 film showings until October, and celebrities are also expected to make surprise appearances, the release says.

IN THE AGE OF CORONAVIRUS, DRIVE-IN MOVIES MAKE A COMEBACK

Additionally, drive-in attendees will be able to purchase picnic snacks online or via the Walmart app for curbside pickup before the movie starts.

HOW MANY DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATERS ARE THERE IN THE US?

Walmart is also launching a virtual camp experience called Camp by Walmart that will feature celebrity counselors including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham.

The store's app will feature 50 camp activities and celebrity-led sessions starting July 8, plus 200 more new activities throughout the summer, according to the release.

CORONAVIRUS GIVING AT-HOME SUMMER CAMPS A BOOST

"Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’" Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in a statement. "Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Drive-in theaters have reemerged as a popular activity as people look for socially distant entertainment amid the pandemic as regular movie theaters suffer from a lack of business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS