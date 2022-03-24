Pet costs 2022: New report breaks down our spending habits

These days, it can be expensive having a furry best friend. (Call it shock and paw!)

Throughout the pandemic, America saw a massive increase in the number of pet owners.

Even as life returns to normal now, many people are still working from home — and are deciding it's time to get a pet.

Yet pet ownership isn't cheap, according to a new report.

Rover released a report detailing the various factors that come with pet ownership in 2022.

The company surveyed 1,000 pet owners and analyzed their spending habits.

Read on for a breakdown of some of the estimated costs of owning a furry critter. These estimated annual costs are from Rover, an online marketplace for pet service providers.

APARTMENT PET DEPOSIT - $100 to $500

EMERGENCY VET BILLS - $150 to $1,200

FLEA AND TICK PREVENTION - $50 to $200

PET FOOD - $210 to $2,340

PET INSURANCE - $360 to $720

While most pet owners believed that they were spending about $50 a month on their pets, it turns out that the costs could be anywhere from $40 to $290 a month.

Dog owners were found to be spending between $480 to $3,470 a year.

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein told Rover, "[The] breed [of the dog] factors [into the cost of dog parenthood] on a number of levels. At its very simplest, it could be about size, and size is a huge governing factor in costs. Medicines are dosed based on body weight, for example."

For example, dogs can eat about $2,340 worth of food each year, and can also go through about $230 worth of poop bags during that same time period.

Other essentials, like annual vet visits and flea and tick prevention, could also cost hundreds of dollars.

Obviously, food costs can vary wildly depending on the brand and on how much the animal eats.

While many pet owners feed their animals canned or dry food, there are home delivery services that provide fresh dog food instead.

Other surprise costs could also pop up — including emergency vet bills or boarding costs.