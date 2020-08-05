Walmart drive-in movies begin Aug. 14 with blockbuster flicks like 'Black Panther,' 'E.T.'

Walmart has released an official list of outdoor movie showings as part of its drive-in movie theater experience starting Aug. 14.

Walmart announced plans last month to transform its parking lots into movie theaters at 160 U.S. locations between Aug 14 and October in a partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories," Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a Wednesday statement.

The plan is an effort to bring a fun socially distant activity to friends and families as state and local coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue into the late summer.

Movie showings include:

"Friday Night Lights"

"The Karate Kid"

"Space Jam"

"Black Panther"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Lego Batman Movie"

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse"

"Spy Kids"

"Teen Titans GO! To The Movies"

"Wonder Woman"

"E.T."

"Ghostbusters"

"Men in Black: International"

"Back to the Future"

"Beetlejuice"

"The Goonies"

"The Wizard of Oz"

"Dolphin Tale"

"Selena"

"Cars"

"The Iron Giant"

"The Lego Movie"

"Madagascar"

Walmart will also feature short films before the featured films begin.

Viewers will have the option to bring movie snacks or order concessions via the Walmart app for curbside pickup before the showing starts, according to a press release.

Fans can also expect virtual or in-person showings from a number of celebrities including Drew Berrymore, Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz at select locations.

Parking spots are available for customers to reserve starting at 5 p.m. EST today at www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com. Customers will receive a confirmation email with a QR code, which will serve as their digital entrance tickets to the movie, once they chose their desired parking spots, the press release said.

