Walmart to launch competitor to Amazon Prime

Walmart will unveil its subscription service Walmart+ later this month as it races to gain an advantage over competitors such as Amazon, according to Recode.

For $98 per year, subscribers will gain access to same-day delivery on groceries and other merchandise as well as be privy to discounts at Walmart gas stations and gain early access to deals from the nation's largest retailer, according to Recode, citing several sources that it declined to name.

However, it remains unclear whether the program will roll out regionally or nationally.

The subscription-based service was supposed to launch earlier this year but the retailer's plans were quickly upended when the novel coronavirus began to rapidly spread across the country, the outlet reported.

The service is said to undercut Amazon's paid subscription service, which launched more than a decade ago. The program, which entices shoppers through exclusive deals, faster shipping and streaming, comes at a price of $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Although Walmart has a ways to go to reach the success of the online shopping behemoth, its e-commerce business continues to grow significantly.

In February, the retailer reported that its U.S. e-commerce sales were up 37 percent for the year. When the pandemic struck, Walmart's e-commerce sales spiked significantly.

In May, analysts from market research and insights company eMarketer estimated that Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales would climb 44.2 percent to $41.01 billion this year. The projection puts Walmart ahead of eBay, which is expected to grow just 3 percent this year although it remains far behind Amazon, analysts noted.

The expected increase is said to stem from Walmart's investment in its online grocery delivery and pickup services, services that consumers have turned to during the pandemic, the company said.

As proof, the company's digital sales surged 74 percent in the first three months of the fiscal year, according to the company's earnings report.

