More cashierless Amazon Go Grocery stores to open

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in the U.S., Amazon is moving forward with its cashier-less Amazon Go Grocery expansion plans.

New stores are in the works throughout California, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, where the company’s main headquarters is located, an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.

The e-commerce giant opened its first brick and mortar Amazon Go Grocery store in February, which is located on 610 East Pike Street in Seattle, Washington.

Before Amazon launched its namesake grocery store, the company had more than 20 Amazon Go stores throughout the United States, which are more convenience-oriented with prepackaged meals and other goods that are fit for grab-and-go shopping. As of early July, there are 26 Amazon Go stores open in the country, but seven are temporarily closed for repairs or an unnamed reason, according to Amazon’s website.

The grocery variant uses the same technology Amazon Go does. Sensors track customer movements throughout the store and calculating the total checkout value without a human cashier, which is a feature that seems to be valued during heightened social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 local Amazon customers have reviewed the cashier-less grocery store on Google, which has generated an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five thus far. Recent reviewers have commended the store for providing a cashier-less experience and having personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for customers.

Competing grocery stores that still have human-operated cashier systems have installed sneeze guards and encouraged contactless payments in response to the pandemic, including Amazon’s other grocery chain, Whole Foods Market.

All of Amazon’s retail stores still use human employees to restock shelves, sanitize surfaces and open and close locations, according to one of its COVID-19 response blog posts.

Amazon Go’s grab-and-go concept has been available to employees since 2016. However, the stores have been open to the public since 2018.