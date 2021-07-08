Walgreen's steps up same-day prescription delivery

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. expanded its same-day prescription delivery service to "nearly all store locations" nationwide Thursday as it tries to edge out competitors in the pharmaceutical space.

Now, customers can refill, manage and have prescriptions "delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of hours" any day of the week, the company announced.

After patients refill eligible prescriptions, they can sign up for same-day delivery through the Walgreens website or app. However, they will still be charged varying delivery fees depending upon the location.

Walgreen's position in the sector was rattled late last year by Amazon after the e-commerce giant opened its own online pharmacy, allowing customers to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days.

Big retail pharmacy chains such as CVS Health Corp., Walgreens and Rite Aid rely on their pharmacies for a steady flow of shoppers who may also grab a snack or shampoo or groceries on the way out. Over the past year, each company upped its online services and touted its abilities to deliver prescriptions and other goods especially when consumers were forced to stay home.

To stand out, companies are now speeding up their delivery services and undercutting competitors with cost-saving programs.

Just last month Amazon and Walmart offered nearly identical programs touting that Prime and Walmart+ members would get better access to commonly prescribed medications while offering discounts on them without relying on insurance.

Amazon Pharmacy confirmed to FOX Business in June that the e-commerce giant is offering a six-month supply option for eligible medications and if Prime members pay without insurance, they'll be privy to "additional savings."

Select medications will start at $1 per month although the company is only offering free two-day delivery, according to Amazon.

Meanwhile, with Walmart+ Rx for less , any Walmart+ member will receive discounts up to 85% off for select medications or, in some cases, received them entirely for free.

According to Walmart, members can choose to use the prescription discount program at any Walmart Pharmacy location instead of their insurance benefits with their pharmacy savings card and a valid prescription.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.