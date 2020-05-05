Walgreens resumes pre-coronavirus store hours

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Most U.S. Walgreens locations are resuming their pre-coronavirus store hours, the pharmacy store chain announced Tuesday.

Certain stores in busy metro or tourist areas, as well as "markets with government-mandated curfews," will continue operating under the store's COVID-19 hours announced in March while most others resume regular hours.

"The company continues to evaluate and adjust certain operations and offerings to meet the needs of its customers during the pandemic," Walgreens said in a press release.

It added that Walgreens "continues to institute safety measures for employees and customers inside stores, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols, plexiglass shields, hygiene guidance, face covers, and providing wipes at the front of stores to clean shopping carts and baskets."

The pharmacy store changed its hours at most locations, including 24-hour stores, to 9 a.m.-9 p.m. starting March. 18.

It also designated every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. the store's "senior hours" on March 24 in its efforts to give people who are over 55 years old and most susceptible to contracting the virus an opportunity to shop or pick up prescriptions during the store's early hours before heightened traffic.

Additionally, Walgreens has been offering drive-thru shopping, perscription delivery and COVID-19 testing at select locations since March.

