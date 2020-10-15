Walgreens completes 1M coronavirus tests, ramps up corporate testing

Walgreens COVID-19 testing has topped one million, and the nation's second-largest drugstore chain is upping its testing capacity to allow for 500,000 tests per month at more than 440 sites nationwide.

As it continues to support the community in fighting the coronavirus, Walgreens will also prioritize efforts in underserved communities.

Rivals CVS and Rite Aid also provide in-store testing.

To date, over 70% of testing sites are located in areas that federal health officials have identified as socially vulnerable, Walgreens said in an earlier release.

With the additional testing capacity, patients will receive test results within one to three days, depending upon overall lab capacity.

In ramping up its health care efforts, the Illinois-based chain has also launched a new program to help corporations have better access to its testing sites.

Walgreens Test & Protect program will also provide businesses and universities with clinical guidance on preventive care services such as flu and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended immunizations.

The news comes as the Deerfield, Ill.-based drugstore chain reported a fourth-quarter profit of $373 million, or an adjusted $1.02 per share, outpacing the 96 cents that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. COVID-19 had an estimated adverse impact of 46 cents per share.

The company lost $1.7 billion in the previous quarter as lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the virus curbed sales by $700 million to $750 million.

Shares were down 39% this year through Wednesday.

