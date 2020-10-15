Walgreens returns to profitability as business rebounds from coronavirus lockdowns

Walgreens Boots Alliance returned to profitability in the three months through August as business gradually recovered in key markets that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based drugstore chain reported a fourth-quarter profit of $373 million, or an adjusted $1.02 per share, outpacing the 96 cents that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. COVID-19 had an estimated adverse impact of 46 cents per share.

The company lost $1.7 billion in the previous quarter as lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the virus curbed sales by $700 million to $750 million.

“Despite uncertainty amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing gradual improvement in key U.S. and UK markets and continued strong performance in our wholesale business,” CEO Stefano Pessina said in a statement. “I'm also encouraged by the accelerating growth in our e-commerce platforms.”

Boots.com sales surged 155% and Walgreens.com sales increased by 39%. Overall, revenue rose 2.3% year-over-year to $34.7 billion, ahead of the $34.37 billion that was anticipated.

Retail pharmacy sales in the U.S. grew 3.6% from last year to $27 billion amid improved retail sales and prescription trends.

International pharmacy sales totaled $2.3 billion, down 15%, largely due to weakness in the U.K. Retail same-store sales in the U.K were off 29%, but that was an improvement from the 48% drop in the third quarter.

Walgreens' pharmaceutical wholesale business reported sales rose 4.3% from a year earlier to $6 billion amid strength in Germany and France.

The company's full-year profit was down 89% versus last year to $456 million, or an adjusted $4.74 per share. Revenue edged up 2% to $139.5 billion.

For fiscal year 2021, Walgreens sees adjusted earnings per share growing in the low single-digits.

Shares were down 39% this year through Wednesday, lagging the S&P 500's 7.98% gain.