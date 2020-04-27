Waffle House, Postmates deliver during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even though earlier in the month Waffle House made it possible to order the company’s signature waffle mix, so customers can make the breakfast dish in the comforts of their own home, the fast-food chain has also partnered with delivery service Postmates for anyone who can’t resist their craving.

The partnership was initially announced last Tuesday, however, its weeklong free delivery promotion closes on April 27.

"We are proud to partner with Postmates to help our customers enjoy the delicious taste of Waffle House at home -- and hopefully, to get the Waffle House Index back to green,” said Greg Rollings, the vice president of marketing at Waffle House. “In a collaborative effort, we were able to work with Postmates to quickly implement a delivery solution that worked well for both of us without causing a disruption to our restaurant operations."

He added, "We have already rolled out delivery from over 800 Waffle House locations and are looking to add new markets every day."

Customers who used the code “LOVEWAFFLES” at checkout will be able to get free delivery until their local Waffle House closes on Monday evening.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists in the U.S., an increasing number of restaurants are turning to delivery service to try and make some sales while dining rooms are closed. Data insights and consulting company Kantar found that food delivery advertising between Feb. 2 and April 11 reached $269 million, which falls right in line with the height of the crisis.

