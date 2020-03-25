Coronavirus causes Waffle House to close 365 locations

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Waffle House restaurant chain has announced it is closing 365 locations across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The chain tweeted a photo showing closures in multiple states,

The Waffle House has often been used as a proxy to judge how sever natural disasters are based on whether locations stay open or not during hurricanes.

NYC RESTAURANT WORKERS CRUSHED IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Waffle House had said earlier this month it would try to keep its storefronts open and its nearly 45,000 employees at work, while offering carryout options, according to The Hill.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The closures come as the U.S. continues to contend with the coronavirus outbreak, with many states and cities banning dine-in restaurants.