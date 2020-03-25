Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus causes Waffle House to close 365 locations

The coronavirus has caused many states and cities to ban dine-in restaurants

By FOXBusiness
Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses how some of its franchises like Burger King is giving back to the public during the coronavirus and how they plan to brave the storm.

Restaurant industry ready to 'do its part' during coronavirus: Restaurant Brands International CEO

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses how some of its franchises like Burger King is giving back to the public during the coronavirus and how they plan to brave the storm.

The Waffle House restaurant chain has announced it is closing 365 locations across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The chain tweeted a photo showing closures in multiple states,

The Waffle House has often been used as a proxy to judge how sever natural disasters are based on whether locations stay open or not during hurricanes.

Waffle House had said earlier this month it would try to keep its storefronts open and its nearly 45,000 employees at work, while offering carryout options, according to The Hill.

The closures come as the U.S. continues to contend with the coronavirus outbreak, with many states and cities banning dine-in restaurants.