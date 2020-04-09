Waffle House to restock waffle mix after selling out in 4 hours

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Waffle House sold out of its take-home waffle mix within hours of it hitting the market.

The chain, which has been forced to curtail operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, began selling its mix on its online store Wednesday to "keep the Waffle House experience alive."

The product, which catered to fans abiding by stay-at-home orders, was so popular that it sold out in under four hours.

"Waffle Mix is currently sold out, but we're working to restock!" the company announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

The limited-time offer comes after the company closed over 400 locations to mitigate the spread of the virus. It is also one of many examples of the company, like scores of other businesses, is rethinking its strategies to make up for lost revenue.

And the company's efforts are not going unnoticed.

"Thank you @WaffleHouse for bringing your magic to all home-bound Americans," one user tweeted.

The company is now working to restock the $20 limited time offer. Every box contains three bags of mix, and each bag has enough batter to make five to six waffles.

Through its online marketplace, the company offers a range of products, including its house coffee and apparel.

