Volvo unveils first 'fossil-free' steel vehicle

Volvo's new truck may be a monster, but it's no dinosaur.

The commercial vehicle company has unveiled a prototype load carrying dumper for mining operations that was built using "fossil-free" steel.

The metal was produced by Sweden's SSAB through a process that replaces coking coal with hydrogen, which removes carbon emissions from its manufacture.

Volvo Group is aiming to become a net-zero emissions company by 2040, which includes all of the materials used to build its vehicles.

The vehicle, known as the TARA, is also equipped with autonomous driving capability and was designed to operate without a driver on mapped routes within quarries. Series production of the fossil-free version is planned to commence in 2022.

Volvo Cars, which is separate from the truck division, is also in discussions to uses the steel, Reuters reported.