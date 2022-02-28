Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Volvo

Volvo, Daimler Truck suspend business in Russia

Mercedes-Benz looking to divest from investments in the country

close
Here are your FOX Business headlines.  video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 28

Here are your FOX Business headlines. 

Chinese-owned Volvo Cars and Germany's Daimler Truck announced the suspension of some of their operations in Russia on Monday due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Volvo is no longer shipping cars to Russia. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Volvo said it has stopped delivering cars to Russia until further notice, while Daimler Truck is freezing all business activities in the country, including work it does in collaboration with Russia's Kamaz.

Daimler Truck owner Mercedes-Benz Group said it is looking at legal avenues to divest the 15% stake it holds in Kamaz, Reuters reported.

Daimler Truck has suspended some business in Russia. (THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Truckmaker AB Volvo, which is separate from Volvo Cars, has also suspended sales and production in Russia, where it does 3% of its business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Renault last week said it was idling some operations at its factories in Russia due to logistical issues caused by the conflict, but did not say it was looking to end business in the country as a result of the military action.