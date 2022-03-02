Vodka company launches ‘American Stallion,’ calls for rebranding Moscow Mule amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

An Indiana-based vodka company is promoting a new cocktail, "American Stallion," while calling for the rebranding of the Moscow Mule amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fuzzy’s Spirits said rebranding the Moscow Mule as the American Stallion was important to support and "empower democracy in all countries."

"Fuzzy’s is standing proud in supporting their democratic allies with the launch of the American Stallion, a patriotic cocktail made with Fuzzy’s American Vodka," the company said in a statement, adding that proceeds would benefit the American Red Cross.

The Moscow Mule's origin has been debated, but the consensus is that it originated as a cocktail in New York in the early 1940s, shortly after Russian vodka was introduced in the U.S.

Fuzzy's COO Paul Massey told Fox Business the company got the idea to rename the Moscow Mule with an "American democracy spin to it and remove any connotation that has anything to do with Russia."

Retailers and bars across the country have pulled Russian-made and branded products – mainly vodka – from its shelf in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past week, the boycott against vodka has grown. Total Wine and More, which operates more than 200 stores across 27 states said on Monday it had removed all Russian-made products from its shelves.

On Sunday, patrons of the Evel Pie restaurant in downtown Las Vegas were filmed pouring bottles of Russian Standard vodka in a drain outside the restaurant.

Evel Pie owner Branden Powers said the restaurant would "keep on doing this as long as Putin illegally occupies Ukraine."

"We love the Russian people," he said. "This is 100% focused on Putin and focused on getting money to Ukrainian people in need through various humanitarian efforts within Ukraine."

Fuzzy’s was launched in 2009 by professional golfer Frank Urban "Fuzzy" Zoeller.

Fox Business Paul Best contributed to this report.