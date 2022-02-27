Las Vegas bar owner and patrons pour Russian vodka down the drain in show of support for Ukraine

Bars, restaurants, and liquor stores around America are pouring out their Russian vodka and replacing it with Ukrainian spirits to show support in whatever way they can for the people of Ukraine.

Branden Powers, the owner of Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas, said they started a promotion for $5 shots of Nemiroff Ukrainian vodka with all proceeds going to the Red Cross.

Patrons of Evel Pie in Las Vegas were also buying bottles of Russian Standard vodka for $300 this weekend, but only so that it could be poured in a drain outside the restaurant.

"We're going to keep on doing this as long as Putin illegally occupies Ukraine," Powers said, noting that they had a line of people out the door waiting to take $5 shots of Ukrainian vodka at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, including several Ukrainians who live in Nevada.

"We love the Russian people," he continued. "This is 100% focused on Putin and focused on getting money to Ukrainian people in need through various humanitarian efforts within Ukraine."

Drew Podrebarac, the owner of Southern Spirits in South Carolina, said that his store usually carries hundreds of cases of Russian products, mostly vodka, but they pulled them all after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week and starting promoting Kozak Ukrainian vodka.

"As a small business owner, I get to decide what products I support and don’t support," Podrebarac told FOX Business. "It’s just a real simple way to help support the Ukrainian nation and not support Russia at this time."

"That's just kind of the beauty of the American Dream, that we can support what we choose to, and not just by voicing our opinions, but actually where our dollars are spent," Podrebarac said.

Southern Spirits could make the quick decision to pull Russian vodka from its shelves because it's based in South Carolina, where stores aren't controlled by the government.

Some states where Alcoholic Beverage Control boards run the show have also decided to pull Russian spirits from their stores.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board instructed liquor stores to pull all Russian-made products from their shelves on Sunday in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.

"Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do," Board Chairman Tim Holden said in a statement.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order on Saturday directing all ABC stores in the state to stop selling Russian vodka and spirits.

"New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," Sununu tweeted Saturday.

Ohio also banned the sale of Russian Standard vodka this weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took things a step further, asking all businesses in his state to voluntarily remove Russian products from their stores on Saturday.