Virginia man wins $100K in lottery after playing same numbers on 20 tickets

A man in Virginia who purchased 20 lottery tickets ended up taking home a total prize of $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo, from Alexandria, Virginia, won 20 times by playing uniform numbers in the "Virginia Lottery's March 8 Pick 4" evening drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery's press release.

The "Pick 4" top prize is $5,000. "So, with 20 winning tickets, he won a total of $100,000 in a single drawing," the Virginia Lottery announced.

Hirpo's winning tickets had the same four-digit combination: 2-5-2-7, the lottery agency reported.

Hirpo told lottery officials "he doesn’t usually play with so many tickets containing identical numbers, but something just told him to do it," the Virginia Lottery shared.

The winning tickets were purchased from Four Mile Run Shell, located in Arlington, Virginia at 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive.

Hirpo does not have any "immediate plans for his winnings," the press release stated.

The Virginia Lottery profits go towards K-12 Education in the state of Virginia, the Lottery shared.

Alexandria, the city where Hirpo is located, received more than $4.7 million in Virginia Lottery funds for K-12 education in 2022. This is just a fraction of the $779 million that went to K-12 education in Virginia last fiscal year, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The 2022 Lottery profits for K-12 education made up 10 percent of Virginia's total K-12 annual budget.