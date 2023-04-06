Mega Millions jackpot soars past $400M for Friday night

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million for the first time in almost three months.

It is also just the 19th time in the 21-year history of the game that it has reached this point.

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers were 1, 37, 45, 62 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 3X.

CALIFORNIA POWERBALL WINNER PURCHASES $22.5M HOLLYWOOD HILLS MANSION: REPORTS

That makes Friday’s drawing worth an estimated $414 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value is $221 million.

While nobody won the jackpot or even the second-place prize, 16 winning tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize.

WINNER OF $1.35B MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT COMES FORWARD TO CLAIM REWARD

Four tickets are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year, and all of them won in January.

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.