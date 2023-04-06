Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot soars past $400M for Friday night

Friday's jackpot will be worth $414 million, with the cash value of $221 million

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million for the first time in almost three months.

It is also just the 19th time in the 21-year history of the game that it has reached this point.

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers were 1, 37, 45, 62 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 3X.

CALIFORNIA POWERBALL WINNER PURCHASES $22.5M HOLLYWOOD HILLS MANSION: REPORTS

Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) / AP Newsroom)

That makes Friday’s drawing worth an estimated $414 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value is $221 million.

While nobody won the jackpot or even the second-place prize, 16 winning tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize. 

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

WINNER OF $1.35B MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT COMES FORWARD TO CLAIM REWARD

Four tickets are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year, and all of them won in January.

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.