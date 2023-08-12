Career challenge: Job search leading nowhere? Here's how to reboot it fast

Have you been looking for a job and haven’t had much luck yet in securing one you want?

Now could be the time to try some innovative strategies to breathe new life into a tired job search.

Whether you’re looking for career advancement, seeking to switch industries or simply looking for a change, experts shared advice that may help propel your job-search success.

Check out these tips.

Revisit the basics

Your resume and cover letter are almost always the first opportunities to make a good impression on potential employers or hiring managers.

"Make sure your materials are up-to-date, typo-free and customized for the job for which you're applying," said Stephanie Naznitsky, executive director with Robert Half in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Spend time tailoring your resume and cover letter to match the roles you’re interested in, she said.

"Being too generic and vague is more harmful than helpful in job searching," she said.

Do a keyword refresh

Because the "first eyes" on your resume may be those of a computer, be sure to include keywords on your resume that match the jobs for which you're applying.

"Most companies use applicant tracking software to screen resumes before a person reads them, so you should make changes every time you apply for a new job," said Scott Bonneau, vice president of Global Talent Attraction at Indeed.com, who is based in Austin, Texas.

"Look at the job description and the company's website to find keywords to use in your resume," he said.

Before you even apply, he suggested customizing and optimizing your resume with applicable keywords; this way, the software matches your resume to the position.

In addition to keywords, build a better resume by adding new skills, achievements or awards, said the experts.

Use job alerts

Sites such as Indeed.com, Monster.com and Careerbuilder.com allow job seekers to sign up for automatic job alerts that will match a profile they provide.

If you do this, you can apply right away if any matching opportunities are posted.

These open roles are delivered right your email.

When you’re creating these job alerts, Bonneau said to be specific across roles and industries, and also use quotations around keywords such as "social media" and "sports."

Refresh your profile

Build out your LinkedIn profile so that it showcases your work experience and skills in a compelling way, suggested Naznitsky.

"Beyond that, being active on that platform and other social media channels is strongly encouraged," she said.

"Expand your network, engage with people in the roles or companies you are interested in and share content that reflects your interests and expertise."

LinkedIn also has a job-alert feature you can set up; this way, you’re notified about opportunities that match your profile.

An additional suggestion is to join professional networking organizations and list professional-development seminars you may have attended.

Broaden your search location

You could possibly apply to positions that are outside the metro area of where you live.

Many companies are embracing a hybrid employment arrangement or may agree to a remote position for the right candidate.

"With a number of companies hiring work-from-anywhere, ensure you broaden your search to include remote roles beyond your specific home base," added Bonneau.

Boost your networking

Be sure to share the news with your social circles that you’re looking for a new job opportunity.

"I highly recommend reaching out to people you’ve worked with in the past to see if there are job openings at their place of employment," said Anne Arnold, director of talent acquisition for Farmers Insurance in Los Angeles, California.

Also, she said, "don’t shoot down the importance of tapping your network such as speaking to friends, neighbors and relatives who may give you a leg up on your job search."

She added, "You never know who might have a lead on your next job."

Shift your job plan

You may want to consider reframing your job search if you feel like you’re hitting a wall, said Arnold.

"Perhaps your skills could be used in a different type of role," she said.

So, instead of using a job title, try searching for job posts using words that describe your experience or skills: like "organized," "adaptable" or "change management" as well as other characteristics.

"You might find a type of job you hadn’t thought of before," she said.