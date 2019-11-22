Viral Amazon coat gets Oprah nod and expands into kids wear

The Amazon coat that nearly broke the internet is now available for the pint-sized crowd. The olive green oversized puffer jacket equipped with big zipper pockets made by Chinese designer Orolay became a viral sensation last winter after women in affluent areas of New York and Chicago flocked to the affordable parka. Priced at $139.99, some designers have even copied the outerwear with their own version.

Now, the same exact coat is available in unisex kids for nearly the same price. The Orolay Children's Hooded Down Coat, available for $129.99, is made with the same fleece-lined hood for boys and girls out just in time for the holidays.

The winter coat has become a status symbol in the apparel industry. More and more consumers are purchasing expensive coats from brands like Canada Goose and Moncler for upwards of $1,000 with new options to pay for them in monthly installments. The puffer coat, available in many colors, including red, beige, gray, black and army green has garnered more than 7,000 reviews online catapulting its status from bargain winter staple to a pop culture phenomenon of sorts. The coat has its own non-Amazon affiliated Instagram account, TheAmazonCoat with more than 3,500 followers.

Earlier this month the "it" jacket hit the jackpot when it was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

The Amazon coat has managed to give off a chic aesthetic with an heir of affluence at an accessible price point, fashion industry insiders say. "It's becoming a big hit for the second year in a row because it's affordable. People love to get something that's trendy for a bargain," Mercedes Sanchez, a New York City-based lifestyle and fashion expert told FOX Business.

Sanchez says the Amazon coat became a viral hit because its made with functional materials like waterproof and windproof fabric, and the down-lined jacket makes it warm and lightweight. Stylewise, she says the coat's relaxed fit is flattering on anyone who wears it, making it a universal selling point. Sanchez anticipates the kid's version of the ubiquitous coat will garner just as much hype among parents who may be inclined to shop the look-a-like style for the holidays.

"It's comfortable, it doesn't look too bulky, you can expand it when you wear extra layers — those are all selling points," Sanchez said.

Amazon has been selling clothing for almost two decades, but nothing has become quite as viral as the Orlay coat, a little known designer that became one of the most sought-after brands on the e-commerce site after a New York Magazine story recommended the jacket.

Kim Naci, a New York City-based stylist, got the Amazon coat as a Christmas gift from her sister two years ago.

"I started seeing the articles and I wore it and I couldn't stop seeing it," Naci said.

I thought, 'okay, I'm a stylist, what is it going to look like if I'm wearing something that everyone has?' But it kept me so warm. This jacket really did check all the boxes off. It was extraordinarily functional. - Kim Naci/Stylist

She's developed a love-hate relationship with the jacket, and being seen wearing something that she says nearly everyone around her neighborhood in Brooklyn has.

"I want to splatter, 'yes, this is the Amazon coat' on the back of it," she said.

