Video shows Delta Air Lines plane deploying emergency slides in Atlanta after tires blow out during landing

A video has emerged showing a Delta Air Lines plane’s emergency slides being deployed on an Atlanta tarmac after the aircraft’s tires blew out during landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox Business that Delta Air Lines Flight 1437 "blew left main gear tires while landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 2."

The FAA added that passengers used slides to exit the plane, and that an investigation is now ongoing. The plane had departed from Richmond International Airport in Virginia.

Delta Air Lines told Fox Business Thursday morning that one passenger out of the 190 onboard was injured in the incident, and that it is conducting its own investigation.

"We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of Flight 1437 at our hub Wednesday afternoon," a Delta spokesperson said.

"Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and were moved to the terminal via bus," the spokesperson added. "We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew."

Bruce Campbell, identified by 11Alive as a passenger onboard the plane, told the news station that "[t]he Delta team was extremely organized and professional with no panic."

"There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles, so the response was amazing," he added.

The Atlanta incident happened after a Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to Newark, New Jersey, returned to Massachusetts on Sunday after a passenger allegedly threatened the safety of the flight, according to police.

Flight 5770 – operated by Republic Airways – returned to Boston Logan International Airport to "facilitate the removal of a passenger," a spokesperson for Republic Airlines told Fox Business.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that an anonymous caller had reported to New Jersey police that a passenger on board had "made threats related to the safety of the flight."

Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police were waiting when the plane landed, authorities said. Officials then escorted the male passenger off the airplane.

The man's carry-on bags were also searched by members of the MSP Bomb Squad and explosive ordinance detection dogs, but no hazards were found, according to police.

The flight continued to Newark "shortly thereafter" the carrier said.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.