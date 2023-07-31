Delta Air Lines flight returns to Boston after alleged threat

A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to Newark, New Jersey, returned to Massachusetts on Sunday after a passenger allegedly threatened the safety of the fight, according to police.

Flight 5770 – operated by Republic Airways – returned to Boston Logan International Airport to "facilitate the removal of a passenger," a spokesperson for Republic Airlines told FOX Business.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that an anonymous caller reported to New Jersey police that a passenger on board had "made threats related to the safety of the flight."

Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police were waiting when the plane landed, authorities said. Officials then escorted the male passenger off the airplane.

The man's carry-on bags were also searched by members of the MSP Bomb Squad and explosive ordinance detection dogs but no hazards were found, according to police.

The flight continued to Newark "shortly thereafter" the carrier said.

State police also said that no charges have been filed yet but the investigation is ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has a zero-tolerance policy on unruly passenger behavior and investigates incidents where passengers disrupt flights with threatening or violent behavior.

There were 2,455 reported incidents last year, down from a peak of 5,973 in 2021, according to FAA data.