Veterans Day 2024: America's most patriotic cities

As Americans prepare to thank past and current military members for their service to the country on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day, a new study has named the most patriotic cities in the U.S.

Top VA lender Veterans United Home Loans studied 100 metropolitan areas to determine their patriotism based on factors including their veteran population, the presence of VA health facilities and veteran-owned businesses, Google search interest for Veterans Day and the voter turnout rate.

Here are the most patriotic cities in the U.S., according to Veterans United:

1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin area in the Florida panhandle secured the top spot on the list largely due to its strong veteran presence. The area is home to Eglin Air Force Base, which is one of the largest military bases in the country.

"Patriotism isn’t just a value in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin—it’s a way of life," said Chris Birk, Veterans United vice president of mortgage insight.

The metro area has a 17.6% veteran population, more than 700 veteran-owned businesses and had a voter turnout score of 78% in the 2020 election – much higher than the 66% national average.

The community hosts an annual Veterans Day parade in Fort Walton Beach, along with a wreath-laying ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery, which honors fallen service members and brings the community together in a tribute to their sacrifices.

2. Spokane, Washington

Second in the rankings is Spokane, Washington, which has one of the nation's highest concentrations of veteran-owned businesses at more than 1,850, and is near Fairchild Air Force Base, a major part of the area's economy and a central hub for military families.

The area also scored high on voter turnout (81.82% for the county in 2020) and on VA health care availability, with numerous VA facilities including the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

Spokane hosts several veteran appreciation events for Veterans Day, and honors heroes at other times of the year, too, with events like the Lilac Festival’s Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

3. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs landed third on the list of most patriotic metros. The area is home to several major military installations, including the Air Force Academy, Fort Carson and Peterson Space Force Base, along with a network of dedicated VA health resources.

Nearly 17% of the area's population is comprised of veterans or active duty members, and there are more than 1,700 veteran entrepreneurs in the metro.

After the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade board of directors announced last month that it would be canceling the 2024 event this year due to rising costs and concerns over lower participation, the public's overwhelming outcry over the decision and vows of support led to its revival.

Days later, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the parade will go on, and urged the community to make it "the biggest and best yet."

"Here’s my call to action to the community: I urge each and every single Colorado Springs resident and citizen to join us in full force for this year’s Veterans Day Parade," Mobolade said in a press conference, according to KXRM-TV. "Let’s line the streets, let’s wave our flags and let’s cheer on our heroes. Let’s make this parade a resounding tribute to the women and men who have served our nation with courage and distinction. Let’s show the world that Colorado Springs is a city that honors its veterans not just with words but with action."

4. Madison, Wisconsin

The fourth most patriotic city in the U.S. according to the rankings is Madison, Wisconsin, owing in large part to the metro's high civic engagement and support of veterans, despite having a lower veteran population.

Wisconsin's capital city had an 89.3% voter turnout in 2020 and while it only has a veteran population of 4.8%, the community has eight VA health facilities in the area, which is a high proportionate to the share of current and past service members living in the city.

Madison does not have many military bases nearby, but it is home to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

Rounding out the top five is Salt Lake City, which, like Madison, was recognized for having strong community engagement and robust support systems for veterans despite its lower veteran population.

The state of Utah had a record-breaking 90.1% voter turnout in 2020, and Salt Lake City has more than 1,280 veteran-owned businesses.

The area is home to the Salt Lake City VA Medical Center, and holds several Veterans Day events, such as the annual Veterans Day Parade, galas and ceremonies.