This veteran business owner wants to ‘put a flag in every American's hand’

Veteran Bret Draxten's custom American flag business is promoting patriotism around the country.

Draxten, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, started making wooden American flags in his garage five years ago.

This hobby grew into a business called American Grains, which now offers handcrafted flags and coasters.

Draxten joined FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Wednesday to discuss how his company has grown.

“Our goal is to basically put a flag in every American's hand." - Bret Draxten, American Grains founder

Draxten’s company also donates to veterans’ causes.

“We donate as much as we possibly can and still keep the doors open,” he said.

