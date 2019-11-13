This veteran business owner wants to ‘put a flag in every American's hand’
Retired US Navy veteran Bret Draxten supports service members through his wooden American flags.
Draxten, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, started making wooden American flags in his garage five years ago.
This hobby grew into a business called American Grains, which now offers handcrafted flags and coasters.
Draxten joined FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Wednesday to discuss how his company has grown.
“Our goal is to basically put a flag in every American's hand."
Draxten’s company also donates to veterans’ causes.
“We donate as much as we possibly can and still keep the doors open,” he said.