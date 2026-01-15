Verizon offering $20 credit to customers affected by network outage

Cellular provider Verizon is giving a billing credit to customers affected by the network disruption on Wednesday that left some around the country without the ability to use the cellular provider's voice and data services.

"Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves," the company wrote in a social media post on X.

"To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app."

"You will receive a text message when the credit is available. On average, this covers multiple days of service. Business customers will be contacted directly about their credits," Verizon said.

VERIZON PHONE SERVICE GOES DOWN FOR SOME CUSTOMERS

The company added that the "credit isn't meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it's a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us."

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed a peak of more than 100,000 outage reports on Wednesday afternoon. The actual number of users affected by the outage may differ, as Downdetector reports are submitted by users.

Verizon announced that the outage was resolved Wednesday night, and Downdetector outage reports declined dramatically overnight without rebounding significantly on Thursday – though there are some residual reports of issues.

T-MOBILE MOCKS VERIZON AS OUTAGE IMPACTS RIVAL'S CUSTOMERS NATIONWIDE

"If you're still having trouble connecting, please restart your device (power down and power back on). This is the fastest way to reconnect your phone to the network," Verizon added in its post.

"We are sorry for what you experienced and will continue to work hard day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that you expect from Verizon," the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 39.52 -0.31 -0.78%

Verizon experienced a nationwide wireless outage in September 2024 that impacted more than 100,000 users and left customers who are iPhone users stuck in an SOS mode, while other users experienced dropped calls.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE