Verizon phone service goes down for some customers

Verizon users are suffering outages impacting voice and data services, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Verizon announced in a statement on social media that its engineers are aware of the situation and are working to resolve the issue, which affected users around the U.S.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience," Verizon said in a statement.

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed 172,980 reports of outages around 12:30 p.m. ET. Those outages declined to 120,628 as of 1:22 p.m. ET.

The most reported problems on Downdetector were mobile phone issues, which represented 62% of the reports. Lack of signal accounted for 34% of the reports, while mobile interest issues the remaining 4% as of 2 p.m. ET.

The actual number of users affected by the outage may differ from those figures, as Downdetector reports are submitted by users.

Verizon experienced a nationwide wireless outage in September 2024 that impacted more than 100,000 users and left customers who are iPhone users stuck in an SOS mode, while other users experienced dropped calls.

The outage drew the attention of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which had reached a settlement with Verizon earlier that year that saw the carrier pay over $1 million to resolve an investigation into 911 outages in six states. The company also entered into a compliance plan with the FCC.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.