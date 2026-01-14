T-Mobile mocks Verizon as outage impacts rival's customers nationwide

T-Mobile appeared to poke fun at rival Verizon on Wednesday as a widespread outage disrupted service for customers across the country.

In a post on X, T-Mobile reassured its customers that its own network remained fully operational while noting that calls or messages to Verizon users could be affected.

"T-Mobile’s network is keeping our customers connected, and we’ve confirmed that our network is operating normally and as expected," T-Mobile wrote. "However due to Verizon’s reported outage, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time."

VERIZON PHONE SERVICE GOES DOWN FOR SOME CUSTOMERS

Verizon confirmed the outage Wednesday, saying some users were experiencing issues with both voice and data services.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," Verizon said in a statement.

VERIZON ENDS DEI PROGRAMS, DIVERSITY GOALS AS IT SEEKS APPROVAL FOR FRONTIER ACQUISITION

"Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed 172,980 reports of outages around 12:30 p.m. ET. Those outages declined to 120,628 as of 1:22 p.m. ET, and continued to decline to 67,646 as of 2:36 p.m. ET.

T-MOBILE SCRAPS DEI PROGRAMS WHILE SEEKING CRUCIAL FCC APPROVAL FOR MAJOR BUSINESS DEALS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 39.83 +0.82 +2.12% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 192.02 +2.35 +1.24%

New York City; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Houston; Los Angeles; and Portland were among the metro areas with outage reports submitted on the platform.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The actual number of users affected by the outage may differ from those figures. Downdetector reports are submitted by users.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom and Eric Revell contributed to this report.