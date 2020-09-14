Verizon Media, Paley Center for Media partner for an exclusive streaming deal

Verizon Media and the Paley Center for Media just joined forces in an exclusive streaming deal.

Continue Reading Below

Thus far, the organizations have agreed on the joint business venture for all 2020-21 programming.

Paley Center is behind events such as PaleyFest in New York and Los Angeles, Paley Front Row, Fall TV Previews, Paley International Council Summit, and recently a tribute to Hispanic achievements in television for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Those events, as a part of the deal, will be streamed on the Verizon-owned platform Yahoo.

KARDASHIANS COULD LAND STREAMING DEAL AFTER 'KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS' ENDS: REPORT

In August, PaleyFest LA had its first virtual event with performances by Justin Bieber and Dolly Parton as well as appearances from the casts of “Ozark,” “Queer Eye,” “Outlander,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “One Day at a Time.”

The event was on the organization’s YouTube page.

Moving forward, Paley Center events will be exclusively hosted by Verizon.

“We’re thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Verizon that will inform, entertain, and celebrate some of the most diverse voices in the entertainment and media industry,” Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a press release.

VERIZON, WALMART PARTNER FOR EXCLUSIVE YAHOO MAIL GROCERY SHOPPING VENTURE

She added: “Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communication, and entertainment, and together we will continue to provide the public with the excellence in programming they’ve come to know year after year.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business and a Paley board member, also expressed excitement about the new venture. She said she hopes the deal will “transform how people, businesses and technology come together to improve the way we live, work and play.”

“Integral to that mission is a commitment to elevating important conversations on issues that are shaping industry and society. We’re proud to partner with The Paley Center’s premier events, which are known for creating a forum where relevant and engaging dialogue happens,” she concluded.