Varney: New York City has been ruined by its leadership

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” addresses the rising crime and violence caused by anti-police protests in New York City as leadership fails to control it.

Continue Reading Below

“In New York City, 17 people were shot on Monday. Just one day,” he said. “It’s part of a surge in violence. The previous weekend, 64 were shot. 10 died. That included a young father, crossing the street with his 6-year-old child. For those of us who live and work here, New York has turned from being one of the safest cities to one of the most threatening. How come?”

Varney said New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez credits rising violence to the mass of unemployed residents trying to feed their families.

VARNEY: NEW YORK CITY IS A VIRUS VICTIM

“She got a lot of criticism for that, but she's doubled down,” he said. “She now says Republicans don't understand poverty.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio is blaming guns for the violence, Varney said, and, as a result, has cut the NYPD budget to make people feel safer.

“Rarely has any city been so ruined by its leadership,” he said.

Varney said the city “desperately” needs to return to work but office buildings are still empty and the streets are “deserted.”

“Why should people return to work in a city that they just don't consider safe?” he asked. “The police get no respect and no support. Arrests are down. Street violence, way up.”

GIULIANI ON NYC MAYOR DE BLASIO: 'PEOPLE ARE DYING BECAUSE OF HIS INCOMPETENCE'

And New York is not alone in the dilemma, he said, as violence is also rising in cities like Seattle, Chicago and Minneapolis. Varney pointed out most Democratic-run cities are seeing attacks on police, innocent children and are witnessing overall fear.

“You can feel it,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The coronavirus pandemic created a large issue for American cities by shutting down businesses, but Varney said it’s all been “made worse” by anti-police movement violence.

“There's no end in sight to this,” he said. “People will vote with their feet: they'll leave. The exodus has started and it’s not going to stop. And the people who elected AOC and Bill de Blasio are the ones who will be left behind. And they will suffer the most.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE